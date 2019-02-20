|
KATHLEEN MULLINS Kathleen Mullins, age 73, passed away peacefully on 2/14/19 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Nadine & Edward Williams on 12/10/45 in Marion, Illinois. She is survived by her children Mitch Winstead (Susan), Michael Winstead, Kimi Jo Bramble (Ken), Sally Blakley (Devin), Cassie Bonikowske (Greg), her grandchildren Brittney (Brandon), Garrett, Emily, Finn, Addie, Ollie, Tyler, Sarah, Daniel, Emily, & Rachel & a great grandson Waylon. She was predeceased in death by 4 special grand babies. Kathleen was an established insurance broker who built an independent insurance agency. She was also an accomplished artist & beekeeper which she enjoyed doing in her free time. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their compassion during Kathleen's stay. Services & internment will be private.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 20, 2019