KATHRYN HOOKS EDWARDS Princeton-Kathryn Hooks "Kathy" Edwards, 71, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Born in Wayne County on February 17, 1947 she was the daughter of the late William Robert Hooks, Sr. and Kathryn Shute Hooks. Kathy was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and had attended Princeton United Methodist Church for the last 22 years where she sang in the choir and played piano on occasion. Kathy was a very good friend to all, as her Facebook friends will attest to. She always had encouraging words for those that needed a boost. She held dear her nephew, Thomas and niece, Kate. She stayed involved in their lives and relished time spent with both. Kathy also had a special relationship with Tommy's brother, Jeff. Cruising became a passion for Tommy and Kathy. They traveled all over together and both enjoyed the time spent relaxing and reflecting. Kathy enjoyed cooking for her family, especially at Christmas. She enjoyed the chance to gather with family, friends, and neighbors. She was known well for her Christmas Eve gathering where everyone was welcome to drop by and visit. Kathy loved her family. All of us, friends and family will miss her. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Kathy's life in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery. Kathy is survived by her husband of 22 years, Thomas Harold "Tommy" Edwards of Princeton; brother, Jack Hooks and wife Jan of Wilmington; niece, Kate Hooks Sellers and husband Jason of Wilmington; nephew, Thomas Hooks of Mt. Olive; brother-in-law, Jeff Edwards; and sister-in-law, Jane Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Robert "Bill R." Hooks, Jr. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Kitty Askins Hospice Center for their dedication and exceptional care for Kathy during her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the ,930B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834 or to Princeton United Methodist Church, 101 E 1st St, Princeton, NC 27569. Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2019