KATHRYN JEAN MCCORD Kathryn (Kathy) Jean Rennie McCord of Bolivia, NC died on Sunday, May 3, 2020; just a few days before her 77th birthday. Kathy was a transplant from Long Island, NY where she relocated from in 1988 after retiring early from Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, NY of 17 years as a Pathology Lab Technician. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Robert W Rennie and Kathryn Webster Rennie; sister, Arlene Connolly and beloved husband, George Gray McCord of sixteen years. Their marriage is a reminder that love is not always measured in the length of time but by its depth. This was not a first for either; George a widow and Kathy previously divorced were an inspiration that love can occur more than once in a lifetime while continuing to honor the past and grow a family together. Their union was based on a strong friendship, a zest for travel, companionship, loyalty, commitment, respect and love. They traveled in their camper across the country after retirement, visited family and friends and shared many adventures. Kathy spent the last 15 years missing him and keeping his memory alive with those they loved. Kathy remained active and involved in many hobbies throughout her life and especially in retirement. She was life-long bowler and belonged to two leagues in Little River, SC. She was an active member with the Cape Fear Chapter of the American Needlework Guild and the Embroiderers' Guild of America - Chicora Stitchers where she held various posts such as secretary, membership chairman and newsletter editor for many years. If you knew Kathy, you'd have learned early on that she could always be counted on as a helping hand and was a contributor rather than sitting back and being served. She felt a responsibility to give where she could and often donated to the local food bank; organizing donations at ANG meetings. She was an avid blood donor since her early 20's and until her cancer diagnosis donated regularly. It's even estimated that she gave over 25 gallons of blood in her lifetime! Kathy enjoyed the arts and volunteered at Odell Williamson Auditorium for the past 15 year where she was honored as Volunteer of the Year. In her spare time, she could often be found working in the yard, going to the gym to walk on the treadmill while reading a book or visiting with her daughter and grandsons who were fortunate to live in the same state and will miss her terribly. Kathy is survived by her sister, Alison Rennie Gettleman, husband, Barry Gettleman of Miami, FL; son, Martin Monestere III and grandson, Damon of Birdsboro, PA; daughter, Kathryn Monestere Smith, grandsons, Ryan and Evan of Greensboro, NC. Kathy is also survived by her first born son placed for adoption, John McCarthy, wife Christine McCarthy, granddaughters Jennifer McCarthy Sakowski, Samantha McCarthy and great-grandson John Michael Sakowski whom were blessed to be reunited in 2015 and extended the family further. Services for Kathy are delayed due to the COVID pandemic. A memorial service will be organized when it is safe for attendance and will be posted on her FaceBook page and in this publication. In the meantime, hold a door for someone, help a stranger, give blood if you can, donate to a local food bank and above all, be kind to other's in Kathy's honor and memory. www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 3, 2020.