KATHY C. SHELL Kathy C. Shell, of Wilmington, beloved wife of Bill Shell, died on September 11, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center. She was known to her husband and friends as Kate. She is survived by her husband, Bill Shell, two sisters, Alice Atkinson, of Orrum, NC and Sally Hathaway of Lumberton, NC; three brothers, Henry Caulder of Florence, SC, Clarence Caulder of Fairmont, NC and Wilton Caulder of Orrum, NC; and also by Bill's daughter, Elizabeth Bashore, her husband Rob and children Lilly and Davis of Charlotte, NC, all of whom she loved deeply. She is also survived by her loyal canine companions, Buster and Bucky. She was predeceased by her parents Carl and Ruth Caulder, two sisters Viola Stephens and Grace Davis and a brother, Billy Caulder. Kate was born in Charlotte, NC on July 15, 1958. As a child, she moved with her family to Robeson County to the small town of Orrum, where she grew up. She was educated in the public schools of Robeson County. After completion of her education, she was primarily involved for most of her working career in real estate sales, a profession at which she excelled. Kate enjoyed meeting people and working with them. Kate was a good and kind person and had a heart of gold. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Kate was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilmington. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that any memorials be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center, which provided compassion and care to Kate during her final days, or to the charity of one's choice
