KATRINA "GRANNY" WRIGHT Katrina "Granny" Leola Wright, age 79, of Burgaw, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born December 8, 1939 in Wilmington, North Carolina to the late Clarence and Trudy Shepard. Granny was an amazing cook, making the best fried chicken and biscuits, and touching many lives during her fifteen years cooking at Paul's Place in Rocky Point. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great granny. Granny loved the Lord and attended Cape Fear Community Fellowship in Rocky Point where services will be held in her honor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Streeter and Billy Rae Mills; and brothers, Clifton, L.B., Curtis, Loren, and Ricky Shepard. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Freeman and husband Mike, Shelley Pittman, and Debby Cermak and her husband Jeff; sister, Valeria Harrellson; grandchildren, Lacy Wittenrich and her husband Josh, Ashley Boyet and her husband Chris, Christopher Freeman and his wife Jamie, and Sarah Pittman; and eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Cape Fear Community Fellowship 10509 US. 117, Rocky Point, NC 28457 with Pastor Ernie Sanchez officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family will have a private service at Prospect Cemetery where Granny will join her parents in rest. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowencom.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 29, 2019
