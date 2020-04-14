|
|
KAY D. PLEASANTS Kay D. Pleasants, A.K.A. "Granny" to many, passed away April 11, 2020. She was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church in Supply for sixteen years. Kay worked for several companies as a computer technician ending with BASF. She was a loving lady, "second mom" to many of her children's friends and loved by her Holden Beach family where she enjoyed many concerts and fishing. She will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her parents, John T. Dunaway and Florence Nobles; husband, Ron Pleasants. Survivors include her children, Karl Schnabel, Dan Schnabel, daughter (and companion), Lenora Flynn and Petitsa Carter; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. Due to current health concerns a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences and shared memories may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020