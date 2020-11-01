KAY GERMAIN Kay Germain, 81 of Hampstead passed on October 26th, 2020. Kay is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Germain. She is survived by Barbara Baker (Jack Baker), of Davenport Iowa, Shelley Lowe (Joseph Flores) of Hampstead North Carolina and Robert Michael Germain (Shayla Germain) of Hampstead North Carolina. Five grandchildren, Jamie, Allison, Connor, Hayley and Madison. Five great grandchildren, Camden, Beckett, Stella, Aubree and Forest. She is also survived by sister, Sandy Harmel (Bob Harmel), of Tipton Iowa, sister, Judith Mast (Gifford Mast) of Costa Rica as well as several nieces and nephews. Kay was born February 14, 1939 in Creston Iowa. She attended and graduated from Davenport High School. While working at Iowana Ice Cream Shop she met what would become the love of her life. They married in November of 1959 and started a family soon after. Kay was a stay-at-home mom while the children were young. When Kay returned to work she began her long term career in the drug store business eventually becoming a certified Pharmacy Technician. In her years of working with the public she never met a stranger. Kay was an accomplished seamstress and doll maker all her adult life. She won many awards for her doll making. During her retirement she put her doll making talent to good use donating her handmade dolls to various children's charities. Although Kay's handmade creations were important to her, her biggest love was her family. She was a fierce defender for those she loved. She was outspoken, stubborn and caring. She deeply loved her husband and when he passed away she wasn't given time to mourn before her own health struggles began. Her greatest desire was to be reunited with her love. After an 8 month courageous battle she left this world to be with her Bobby again. She will be missed by all. A memorial will be held in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of the following: www.sharethetable.com
www.cancer.org www.gildasclubqc.org
www.adoptionfirstanimalrescue.com (or the animal rescue of your choice) www.uichildrens.org