KAY JOHNSON JORDAN Kay Janet Johnson Jordan, age 79, of Atkinson passed away on Friday , July 19, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was born January 4, 1940 in Pender County, the daughter of the late John Wesley and Ethel Woodcock Johnson. Also remembered is her husband of 57 years, John "Johnny" Burns Jordan; siblings, Emily Johnson, Addie Mae Horrell, Inez Covil, Frank Johnson and Lee Roy Johnson, all who preceded Kay in death. Kay is survived by her beloved family, son, Mark Jordan (Sherri`); grandson, Evan Jordan; sisters, Martha Rooks and Nellie Hiers; sister-in-law, Kay Beasley (Donald); lifelong friend, Peggy Coburn; many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends, all who loved Kay. She was a member of Atkinson Baptist Church. Not only was Kay a beloved wife and wonderful mother, grandma and sister, but a generous friend to all who knew her. Kay lived a full and sharing life, enjoying gardening, cooking, refinishing furniture, and flowers. Her sweet, Christian spirit remains an inspiration to her family and friends. Mark, Sherri and Evan are grateful to family and friends for all kindnesses to Kay and to them in the past months. May the Lord continue to shower His blessing upon you all. The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Merrell McKoy will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Woodcock Cemetery. A special thank you to Clara Hansley and staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their excellent and tender care of Kay. In lieu for flowers the family would be grateful if you would consider a memorial gift to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 21, 2019