Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Montalbano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Montalbano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Montalbano Obituary
KAY MONTALBANO Kay Montalbano, 81, colorful soul of Wilmington died on October 1, 2019. Her lifelong companion, Bill Bartlett, preceded her in death on August 30, 2019. Kay is survived by her children, Dennis and Andrea, their partners, Kelly and Diron, and four grandchildren: Thomas, Ben, Lily, and William. Kay had a sharp mind, a sharp tongue, and a sweet heart for those she loved. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please take a long walk on the beach at sunset.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.