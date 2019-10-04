|
KAY MONTALBANO Kay Montalbano, 81, colorful soul of Wilmington died on October 1, 2019. Her lifelong companion, Bill Bartlett, preceded her in death on August 30, 2019. Kay is survived by her children, Dennis and Andrea, their partners, Kelly and Diron, and four grandchildren: Thomas, Ben, Lily, and William. Kay had a sharp mind, a sharp tongue, and a sweet heart for those she loved. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please take a long walk on the beach at sunset.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 4, 2019