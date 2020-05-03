|
KAY S. TYSON Kay Stokley Tyson "Grams", age 78 of Wilmington departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born July 16, 1941 in Wilmington to William Harry Stokley and Isabelle Meyland Stokley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly White Wilkerson. Kay grew up on Harbor Island, Wrightsville Beach and was a proud "true" local. As a teenager, she was an original member of the Sock Hoppers Dance Club and danced her little feet away every Saturday night. She spent many hours with her toes in the sand walking the beach, shell hunting and swimming almost year round. Kay retired as Vice President and Corporate Secretary of Carolina Savings and Loan in 1984. She then volunteered as a Guardian Ad Litem with the New Hanover County Juvenile Court. Kay enjoyed bringing beauty into the world through gardening & her many artistic creations. This included charcoal & watercolor drawings, stationary embossing, stamping & jewelry making. She also found great joy in sharing her faith & love of Jehovah, life & family whenever & wherever she was able. Kay loved giving history lessons & grammatically correcting her family whenever the opportunity arose. Left to cherish her memory, husband, Roy Tyson Jr., daughter, Cathy Leonard, stepchildren Scott Tyson and Tammy Creech, grandchildren: Nikki Leonard, Chris Wilkerson and Casey Wilkerson; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Anne Barrett, husband Ed and three nieces. She was a guiding light for many & she will forever shine in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know & love her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kay's memory to Cape Fear Guardian Ad Litem Association CFGALA.org or North Carolina Coastal Federation NCCoast.org. A Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 3, 2020