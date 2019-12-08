Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Lynn Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Lynn Myers Obituary
KEITH LYNN MYERS Keith Lynn Myers, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at the age of 64. Keith was born to parents Jessie Frey and Earl Myers on August 9th, 1955 in Lancaster, PA and was the youngest of three. Keith was a well trusted and skilled carpenter for over 45 years. When not working he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and 4-legged companions, was an active member of church, and was a fan of all teams Pittsburgh. In addition to his mother, Keith is survived by his sons, Clay Myers (Caitlin) and Andy Myers (John); his grandson, Benjamin Myers; his brother, Dennis Myers (Dolores); his nieces, Cherilyn Sackal (Jon) and Bethany Railing (Andrew); his nephew, Robert Myers (Elizabeth); and friends and co-parents, Elinda and Bill Crowningshield. He is preceded in death by his fathers, Earl Myers and Lester Frey; and sister, Sharon Myers. Services will take place at 11am on Saturday, December 14th, at Wrighstboro Baptist Church, 2736 Castle Hayne Rd, Wilmington beginning with visitation at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -