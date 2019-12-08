|
KEITH LYNN MYERS Keith Lynn Myers, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at the age of 64. Keith was born to parents Jessie Frey and Earl Myers on August 9th, 1955 in Lancaster, PA and was the youngest of three. Keith was a well trusted and skilled carpenter for over 45 years. When not working he enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and 4-legged companions, was an active member of church, and was a fan of all teams Pittsburgh. In addition to his mother, Keith is survived by his sons, Clay Myers (Caitlin) and Andy Myers (John); his grandson, Benjamin Myers; his brother, Dennis Myers (Dolores); his nieces, Cherilyn Sackal (Jon) and Bethany Railing (Andrew); his nephew, Robert Myers (Elizabeth); and friends and co-parents, Elinda and Bill Crowningshield. He is preceded in death by his fathers, Earl Myers and Lester Frey; and sister, Sharon Myers. Services will take place at 11am on Saturday, December 14th, at Wrighstboro Baptist Church, 2736 Castle Hayne Rd, Wilmington beginning with visitation at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 8, 2019