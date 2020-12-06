KENDALL ONEAL GRISSETT Kendall Oneal Grissett of the Grissettown community died Friday, December 4, 2020 of lung cancer at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Oneal was born the second month, the third day, the year 1938, the way he liked to tell his birthday. His parents were Dewey Grissett and Mary Ludlum Grissett and his mother who raised him, Geneva Register Grissett. He was preceded in death by his sister Rutha Lee Grissett Phelps and her husband Cecil. Oneal is survived by his wife Mary; his daughter Shana Elizabeth Grissett of Grissettown and her fiancé' Chris Barefoot; his son Jeffrey Neal Grissett of Wilmington; three sisters, Judy Blanton of Wilmington, Selene Robinson of Supply, and Evelyn Batson of Shallotte; brother, Kenneth Grissett and wife Frances of Grissettown; and many nieces and nephews he dearly loved. Oneal loved to grow vegetables and always had a big, big garden that he would share with everyone. He was a farmer who loved the old ways of farming. He never could get used to the (in his words) "new, fancy tractors" that came around; he always said he was probably the only farmer around who did not own a cell phone and did not care about computers and he did not want to know. Oneal loved God, his Bible, and his family, and we truly loved him. Oneal loved his boxer bulldogs; you would see him around Grissettown with them hanging out the window of his old red pickup, and he loved to sit in front of the fireplace with them right at his feet. When he would roast a hot dog over the fire, he would roast one for himself and give them one too. He would sit out in the sun and read his Bible, and they would be right there with him. The service and burial will be private at his beloved paradise that he called home. Oneal was a man who talked very little, especially when it came to telling folks how to live their life, but the one thing he would say now, and I heard him say hundreds of time over the past three months; "You young folks with cigarettes hanging out of your mouths - throw them away. Life is so precious." You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
