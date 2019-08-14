|
|
KENDALL WADE "KEN" MCCALL Kendall Wade "Ken" McCall, age 65 of Wilmington passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Ken was born in Henderson County, NC on November 26, 1953 to the late Bill and Jean McCall. Ken was a member of First Baptist Church in Wilmington. He was a proud graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and owned and operated his successful business, Carolina Tool and Machine. Ken is survived by his wife, Jo Webster McCall; two daughters, Lisa Dinkins (Matt), and Katie Evans (Shawn); five grandchildren, Adam, Sam, Alyson, Paul, and Aaron; brothers, Gary McCall (Janice), Jody McCall (Pam), and John McCall (Joy); step brother, Tom Gray, and step sister, Brenda Cox (Bobby). Family will see friends from 6 to 7:30 pm Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Parlor at First Baptist Church in Wilmington. Celebration of Life ceremony will be held 11 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church 411 Market Street, Wilmington, NC officiated by Rev. Matt Cook. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 411 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28401. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 14, 2019