KENNETH ALLEN MERCER, SR. Mr. Kenneth Allen Mercer Sr., 85 of Bolivia departed this life Tuesday December 10, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Mr. Mercer was born in Bolivia on May 13, 1934 and was the son of the late Berkley mercer and Laura Phelps Mercer. He was also preceded in death by his brother Dallas Mercer. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Mr. Mercer owned and operated Mercer Tractor Service in Bolivia and was known as "The Tractor Man" to many. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlene "Ludie" Mercer; two sons, Ken Mercer Jr. and wife Peggy, Dale Mercer and wife Teresa; grandsons, Kendall Mercer and wife Stephanie, Kevin Mercer and Kyle Mercer; great grandson, Wyatt Mercer; sisters, Joann Harrell and husband Allard, Dorinda Smith and husband Dewey; sister in-law, Geraldine Mercer and many nieces and nephews, A memorial service will be held Saturday December 14th, 2019 at Twelve o'clock noon at Antioch Baptist Church. A reception will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of customary remembrances the family request memorials be directed in Kenneth's memory to The Brunswick County Animal Shelter, 429 Green Swamp Rd., Supply, NC 28462 or Grand Strand Medical Center, 809 82nd Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 or Antioch Baptist Church, 1700 Midway Rd., Bolivia, NC 28422. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 13, 2019