Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
1:15 PM - 1:45 PM
Mintz Family Cemetery
Delco, NC
Graveside service
Private
Mintz Family Cemetery
Delco, NC
Kenneth (Jordan) Benson

Kenneth (Jordan) Benson Obituary
KENNETH (JORDAN) BENSON Kelly: Kenneth Thomas Jordan Benson, 19 of Kelly died Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was the son of Thomas Hugh Benson and Debbie McKee Benson. He enjoyed Fishing and Hunting. Survivors include his parents; Thomas Hugh and Debbie McKee Benson of Kelly, N.C. sisters; Sally Mills of Delco, N.C., Misty Smith of Wilmington, N.C. and Gabby of Rose Hill, N.C., brothers; Robbie Smith of Delco, N.C. and Simeon Pauley of Leland, N.C. Grandparents; Rosie Benson and Kenneth Benson of Jacksonville, Fl., Biological Mother; Melissa Pauley of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Biological Grandmother; Linda Winters of Leland, N.C., a great grandmother; Lola Mintz, Delco, N.C., two special uncles; Dean Mintz and Buddy Mintz, several nieces and nephews and many loving friends and family. A private family graveside service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Mintz Family Cemetery, Delco, NC. with Rev. Brian Beaver officiating The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:15 pm - 1:45 pm prior to the service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 9, 2020
