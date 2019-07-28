Home

Kenneth J. McKean

Kenneth J. McKean Obituary
KENNETH J. MCKEAN Kenneth J. McKean passed Sunday July 14, 2019 at home. He was under Hospice care and was surrounded by his loving family and rescue dog, Wednesday. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy, daughter Jackie, son Michael (Kim) and granddaughter Lexi McKean. Memorial service to be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Reconciliation on 7500 Market Street. The service will be held at 2:00 pm with a reception following immediately. Rev. William Milholland will officiate. Per Ken's request, please make offerings to LCOR, Cape Fear Hospice or the in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 28, 2019
