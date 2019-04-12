|
KENNETH JAMES SMITH Kenneth James Smith, 90, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born October 24, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Samuel Luke Smith and Aletha Toadvine Smith. His wife, Oleta R. Smith, sister, Jeanette Sherwood, and brother, Samuel Smith, preceded him in death. Kenneth proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked in San Diego, CA for 50 years. He moved to Wilmington in the 1970's and owned and operated a sandwich shop. He was a Loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Gloria J. Weipert (Thomas) of Wilmington; two grandsons, Jason Weipert (Amber) of Wilmington, and James Weipert (Meredith) of Elizabethtown, KY; and two great-granddaughters, Alexis Weipert and Ariyah Weipert. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Bill Reaves officiating. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 12, 2019