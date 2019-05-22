|
KENNETH LAYNE SKIPPER Kenneth Layne Skipper, age 68 of Scotts Hill, passed from this earthly life, Friday May 17, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1951 in New Hanover County, son of the late Thomas W. Skipper and Evelyn Pauline Shelton Skipper. Also preceding Ken in passing, was a twin brother and a sister. Ken is survived by a brother, Lynn Skipper of Rocky Point; also surviving him are several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday May 24, 6:00-7:00 PM at Harrell's Funeral Home. Private Graveside Services for family and close friends will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Arbor Walk section of Oleander Memorial Gardens. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 22, 2019