KENNETH LEE WHIPKEY Kenneth Whipkey A.B, M.A., M.S., PhD., passed away on January18, 2020. He arrived at sunset in Cortland, Ohio on June 5th 1932 the only son of Marjorie and Charles Whipkey. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Janice, beloved wife Nell and stepson Bill. He graduated Valedictorian of the class of 1950 from Cortland High School. Fortunately, this was a very small class where abler individuals had moved away. After obtaining a Bachelors degree his first real teaching position was in mathematics and science at Vernon High School in Vernon, Ohio, Here he was privileged to have some of the finest and ablest students he would ever encounter. He apologizes to the great students of Vernon (1954-1958) for his inexperience and occasional impatience. After obtaining his Masters degree, he joined the mathematics faculty of Youngstown University. Here, one of his four office mates was the former Nell Glaser. He and Nell were married at St. Johns Episcopal Church, Youngstown, OH, on March 2, 1962. In 1964, they had built their summer cottage "Aftermath", on the shores of Lake Dunmore in Vermont. Soon, "Aftermath" was misnamed as Nell and Ken began to write and re-edit their many math texts here. These include five editions of their best selling text The Power of Calculus. Later, they co-wrote The Power of Relevant Mathematics and The Power of Calculo e Suas Muliplas Aplicacoes and El Poder De Las Mathematics. Ken earned his PhD degree in 1969 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland Ohio. Dr. Whipkey joined the Mathematical Sciences faculty of Westminster College (Pa). He rose through the ranks to Professor, and was named Distinguished Faculty Lecturer in 1977. Leaving Westminster, he was named Stephens Professor of Computer Science at Birmingham-Southern College. His final faculty years were spent in Wilmington, NC at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Ken and Nell were very fortunate to travel to many parts of the world. Additionally, throughout 50 years of marriage, they had residences near Scottsdale, AZ, Naples, Fl and Hutchinson Island, Fl. In Naples, they attended Trinity-By-The-Cove Episcopal Church. Nell died in Naples January 5th 2013. Services for Ken will be held at Lebanon Chapel in Airlie Gardens on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Those desiring may donate to the Maintenance Fund of Lebanon Chapel, c/o St. James Parrish 25 S. Third Street, Wilmington, NC. 28401 in Memory of Nell and Kenneth Whipkey. In the words of the great American statesman Barry Goldwater, "The Episcopal Church always does a damn good funeral" Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 19, 2020