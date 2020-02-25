|
KENNETH MARVIN PHELPS 73, of Wendell left this earthly life for his eternal rest on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1946 in Portsmouth, VA; the son of the late Albert and Ozalia Clemmons Phelps. Ken was an architect by trade but a lifelong learner at heart. Ever a member of the Wolfpack family, he received both a Bachelor's degree (Architecture) and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Educational Research and Policy) at the age of 65 at NC State University. Quite the bibliophile, Ken enjoyed reading, especially to his granddaughter, Evie whom he called the "Center of the Universe". Ken was an enthusiastic eater and thoroughly enjoyed breaking bread with his family, particularly when the meal was prepared by his daughter, Sarah and son-in-law, Jack. Ken will surely be missed but treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sophia Bland Phelps; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Jack Sellers of Greensboro; his granddaughter and apple of his eye, Evelyn "Evie" Sellers; brother, Kermit Phelps and wife, Shanna of Terra Haute, IN; niece, Katie Spitler and husband, Dustin, also of Terra Haute, IN and other extended family and friends that loved Ken dearly. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Dobson Chapel Baptist Church, 1473 NC Hwy 50, Magnolia, NC 28453 with a memorial service following at 2:00pm with the Reverend Horace Hawes, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial gifts be sent to Dobson Chapel Baptist Church at the address above. You may send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 25, 2020