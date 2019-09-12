|
KENNETH MCCRACKEN Kenneth Hugh McCracken, 69 of Wilmington died on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born in Charlotte on July 24, 1950 to George Paul McCracken and Thelma Barton McCracken, whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Cindy McCracken, daughters; Jessica McCracken, Roxanne McCracken, sons; Paul McCracken, Josh McCracken, sister Pat McCutcheon and husband Hugh, brothers; Gary McCracken, Steve McCracken and wife Diane, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Kenny was a boat builder by trade. He wanted to build boats even as a child. He was a talented musician and song writer. Kenny Mac played in several bands around Kure Beach, Carolina Beach, and Wilmington. He loved watching football, NASCAR racing, fishing, woodworking, sitting on the beach watching the ocean, and playing cornhole with his family. Kenny has many wonderful friends who have been a part of his life for many years. Words cannot describe how very much he will be missed by his loving family. The Memorial Service will be held 12pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Services. A visitation will be held one hour prior. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 12, 2019