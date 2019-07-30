|
KENNETH RAY BUIE JR. Kenneth Ray Buie Jr. "Kenny" passed away 07-26-2019 at the age of 57, at his home surrounded by family after a period of declining health. Born December 15, 1960 in Wilmington North Carolina. Kenneth was the son of late Kenneth Ray Buie Sr. and Shirley Hobbs Buie. Kenneth was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed time spent with family. He also enjoyed trips to the mountains, banjos and racing. He was affiliated with numerous racing organizations. He had a special love for his three dogs Sable, Callie and Lillie. Kenneth will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Kenneth leaves precious memories to his devoted wife Sentrie E. Buie of nine years, daughter Devin Buie and his son Kenneth Ray Buie III and late wife Sonia Buie. Sister Dee Dee (Barry), brother Tim Buie (Rita) and much loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and Aunts. He also leaves behind his large work family at Shallotte Electric and Plumbing. The family will receive friends on July 30,2019 from 5:00-7:00pm with service immediately following. Service at Village Point Methodist Church at 1392 Village Point Road SW, Shallotte NC 28470. Al Millikan officiating.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 30, 2019