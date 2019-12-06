|
KENNETH REID SLOOP Kenneth Reid Sloop, 88, of Ocean Isle Beach went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. Mr. Sloop was born February 5, 1931 in Rowan County, son of the late Arthur A. Sloop and Edna Belk Sloop. Mr. Sloop was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. He graduated from Catawba College in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Mr. Sloop worked at Duke Power in Charlotte until retirement in 1988. He and his wife were charter members of St. Luke Lutheran Church where they actively served for thirty years. Mr. Sloop enjoyed piddling in the garage and working in the yard. Preceding him in death were his two brothers, Gray Sloop and Duard Sloop and sister, Louise "Sissy" Snipes. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Carolyn Sloop of Ocean Isle Beach; children, Michael Sloop of Ocean Isle Beach and Lynda Miller (Scott) of Midland, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th at 2:00 at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 6, 2019