KENNETH RICHARD BERNHARD Kenneth Richard Bernhard, 63, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at home. Ken was born March 5, 1956 in Bay Shore, NY, son of Grace B. Bernhard and the late Richard C. Bernhard. His sister, Linda B. Rumbolo, preceded him in death. Ken grew up in Bayport, Long Island where he met and established many lifelong friends, including his wife Deb. Ken was a graduate of James Wilson Young High School, Class of 1975 and was a member of the Bayport Volunteer Fire Department. After graduating from Vale Technical Institute, Blairsville, PA, he began a 40 year career in the automotive industry. He was an avid fisherman, NASCAR and NHL enthusiast and Ashley High School Band Dad. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Deborah, children, Erik and Kathleen, brother, Richard, brother-in-law, Gary Rumbolo, nieces, nephews and extended family members. A celebration of his life will be held at Wrightsville United Methodist Church, 4 Live Oak Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 on Saturday, November 2nd, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers. Please make donations to The Ashley High School Band Boosters, 455 Halyburton Memorial Parkway, Wilmington, NC 28412. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 29, 2019