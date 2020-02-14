|
|
KENNETH ROBERT MEADOWS Kenneth Robert "Kenny" Meadows, age 75 of Rocky Point was called to his Heavenly Home on Monday, January 27. 2020. He now rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior and with his mom and dad and his family members. Kenneth was born on October 8, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur W. Meadows and Mary Sorensen Meadows; sister, Marie Meadows; brothers, Willam, Gene, Clif, and Richard Meadows. Kenny was a member of Grace Baptist Church for 50 years and was a member of the Pathfinders Class. Kenny's mind was child like and innocent and he had a sweet spirit and loving soul. Kenny is survived by a sister, Margaret Meadows and brother, James Meadows, sister in-law Ethel Elizabeth Meadows of Rocky Point, and sister in-law Judy Meadows of Texas; many nieces and nephews; and his church family, who all loved him very much and he loved them. Memorial service will be held 2 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church Children's Chapel officiated by Rev. Barren Nobles and Rev. J.D. Herchenhan. Music by Wes Rickard. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, please if you are so inclined to make a donation to Pathfinders Ministry at Grace Baptist Church. Share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Condolence" tab. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 14, 2020