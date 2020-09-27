KENNETH "WAYNE" WILSON Kenneth "Wayne" Wilson, age 71, of Wilmington, NC went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a five and a half year battle with colon cancer on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC. He was born on October 21, 1948 in Magnolia, NC to the late Kenneth Eugene Wilson and Lessie (Merritt) Wilson. Wayne was a devoted husband, father and "PaPaw." He was a graduate of James Kenan High School in Warsaw, NC. He went to work at National Welders in 1975 as an outside salesman and eventually became Area Vice President when the company was bought by Airgas. He had a very generous spirit, enjoyed giving to others and especially enjoyed teaching the men's Sunday school class at RCBC. Wayne is survived by his wife, Barbara (Blanchard) Wilson; daughter, Catherine Brown and husband, Chuck; step-son, Jamey Wooten and wife, Lindsay; step-daughter, Tammy Theurer and husband, Christian; brother, Forrest Wilson; grandchildren, Olivia Brown, Indiana Theurer, Joplin Theurer and Carter Wooten; and many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Riley's Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, September 27, at 3:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the service will be limited to close friends and relatives. The memorial service will be live streamed on the Riley's Creek Baptist Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Wayne's memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child or Colon Cancer Coalition or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Visit quinnmcgowen.com
for live stream and donation links.