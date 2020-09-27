1/1
Kenneth "Wayne" Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENNETH "WAYNE" WILSON Kenneth "Wayne" Wilson, age 71, of Wilmington, NC went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a five and a half year battle with colon cancer on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC. He was born on October 21, 1948 in Magnolia, NC to the late Kenneth Eugene Wilson and Lessie (Merritt) Wilson. Wayne was a devoted husband, father and "PaPaw." He was a graduate of James Kenan High School in Warsaw, NC. He went to work at National Welders in 1975 as an outside salesman and eventually became Area Vice President when the company was bought by Airgas. He had a very generous spirit, enjoyed giving to others and especially enjoyed teaching the men's Sunday school class at RCBC. Wayne is survived by his wife, Barbara (Blanchard) Wilson; daughter, Catherine Brown and husband, Chuck; step-son, Jamey Wooten and wife, Lindsay; step-daughter, Tammy Theurer and husband, Christian; brother, Forrest Wilson; grandchildren, Olivia Brown, Indiana Theurer, Joplin Theurer and Carter Wooten; and many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Riley's Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, September 27, at 3:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the service will be limited to close friends and relatives. The memorial service will be live streamed on the Riley's Creek Baptist Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Wayne's memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child or Colon Cancer Coalition or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit quinnmcgowen.com for live stream and donation links.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved