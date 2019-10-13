Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Zuncich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Zuncich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Zuncich Obituary
KIM ZUNCICH Kim Robinson Zuncich, 56, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1963 in Providence, RI to Roy and Hilda Robinson. Kim was raised in Wilmington and made it her home. She graduated with exceptional horror's and went on to earn two degrees in the area of Environmental Science. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Grace Denhim Oliver and Paternal grandmother Hilda P. Robinson. She was an incredible single mom to two beautiful, precious, and special twin boys, Jacob and Jackson whom they adored and she adored back. She is also survived by her parents Roy and Hilda Robinson, brothers; Robb Robinson, Scott Robinson (Shelly), Derrick Robinson (Jennifer), two beautiful nieces whom she idolized; Lindsey and Elizabeth Robinson, and a big loving family including many, many cousins , extended family and friends. She will be missed and leave an empty place in all our hearts, until we all meet again in heaven. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com "May your wings soar high, Beautiful"
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now