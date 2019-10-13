|
KIM ZUNCICH Kim Robinson Zuncich, 56, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1963 in Providence, RI to Roy and Hilda Robinson. Kim was raised in Wilmington and made it her home. She graduated with exceptional horror's and went on to earn two degrees in the area of Environmental Science. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Grace Denhim Oliver and Paternal grandmother Hilda P. Robinson. She was an incredible single mom to two beautiful, precious, and special twin boys, Jacob and Jackson whom they adored and she adored back. She is also survived by her parents Roy and Hilda Robinson, brothers; Robb Robinson, Scott Robinson (Shelly), Derrick Robinson (Jennifer), two beautiful nieces whom she idolized; Lindsey and Elizabeth Robinson, and a big loving family including many, many cousins , extended family and friends. She will be missed and leave an empty place in all our hearts, until we all meet again in heaven. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com "May your wings soar high, Beautiful"
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 13, 2019