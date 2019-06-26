|
KIMBERLY FALK Kimberly Falk, 50, of Hampstead North Carolina, beloved daughter of Robert Falk, died and went to be with our Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019. She passed peacefully at NHRMC. She was born on July 12, 1968 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Kimberly was a graduate of Carmel High School in New York. Kimberly was known for her love of family and her big heart, as she loved to help anybody in need. Kimberly is survived by her father, Robert Sr. and wife Marilyn; son, Joseph; aunts, Carol Roach and Donna Fatora; and niece Fallon Falk. She was preceded in death in death by her sister, Cassandra; brother, Robert Jr.; and mother, Geraldine. A memorial service will be held at the Topsail Baptist Church for immedicate family only. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019