KIMBERLY NEUSCHAFER Kimberly Ann Neuschafer died Tuesday March 10, 2020. She was born June 24, 1986 in Wilmington, NC to Joseph Carl Neuschafer and Sharon Welsh Neuschafer. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband Wesley Evans of the home and her sister Amy Neuschafer of Murrells Inlet, SC, maternal grandmother Mary Yvonne Welsh, mother-in-law Ann Norvell and stepfather-in-law Harry, and father-in-law Ray Evans. A Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Russell Rescue, Inc. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 11, 2020
