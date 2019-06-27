|
|
KRISTEN PAIGE WINNER In loving memory of Kristen Paige Winner, 18 passed away Friday June 21, 2019. She was born October 12, 2000 in Rocky Mount, NC and graduated from New Hanover High School in Wilmington, Class of 2018. She is preceded in death by her mother Leslie Cliff Winner, grandmothers; Gladys Jean Cliff and Marie Vlk Winner. Kristen was a sweet, smart and fun-loving young lady that lit up the room with her smile. She loved animals, enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and at the beach. Her dreams were to explore the world and experience new adventures. She is survived by her father Jason Winner, sister Katelyn Winner, grandfathers; James Cliff and Frederick Winner and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Funeral service will be held Saturday June 29th, 2 p.m. at Church of God, 246 Middle Sound Loop Road, Wilmington NC 28411.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 27, 2019