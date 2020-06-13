KRISTINE MICHAEL JERRY Gerry Erdman passed away in Wilmington, NC on June 9, 2020, after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis for several years. Gerry is survived by his wife Nga Do Erdman of Wilmington and his brother David Erdman of Darnestown, MD. He was preceded in death by brothers John and Frank and sister Diane Blask Bourdeau. Gerry graduated from the University of Buffalo. He held management positions at several locations of Allied Chemical Corporation for 25 years, his last position being controller at Synthetic Crystal Products in Charlotte, NC. In the following years Gerry worked as corporate controller for several other companies in Wilmington, retiring in 2010. Gerry loved professional sports and his favorite teams were the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Braves. He also enjoyed golf, bowling and playing duplicate bridge. He leaves behind many friends of the bridge world in Wilmington. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Williamsville, NY, followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.



