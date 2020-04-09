|
KYLE SCOTT ANDERSON May 24, 1985 - Apr 7, 2020 Kyle was a blessing from above. We can both mourn the loss of his life and celebrate the lessons he gave us. He taught us much about life and love and inspired us to be better. He taught us about kindness and patience. He gave us the gift of perspective by reminding us that most of our problems are not really problems at all, and to be grateful for each day and for all that we have because life is fragile. Kyle fought battles in health and limitations that would crush most of us and taught us that strength is found in one who keeps going and keeps trying against all odds. Most of all, he gave us the gift of unconditional love... loving even when it hurts, even when it is not easy, just because you can't help but love. Kyle taught us to love without words, without limits and without reason. We will love him and miss him forever! Kyle's memory is kept by his loving parents, Val and Scott Anderson; sister and brother-in-law Courtney and Gage Lewis; nephew and niece, Pearson and Nell Lewis; brother Taylor Anderson and his fiancée Gabrielle Forgione; grandparents Sylvia and George Rountree; great Aunt and Uncle Janice and Don Pole; Aunts and Uncles Gina and Herb McKim, Cindy and Kevin Wiseman, Tania and Brian Higgins; and cousins Brittany and Brad Spell, Kelsey Wiseman, Michael and Melody Wiseman, Elizabeth McKim, and Emma, Sophie and Samantha Higgins. A special thank you to the staff at Life Inc. that loved and cared for Kyle through the years, especially Debbie Davis; the amazing nurses at NHRMC and Duke Hospital; his doctors; and the staff at RHA-Bear Creek who were just getting to know him. Due to Covid-19, there will not be a service. Please just say a prayer and hug your loved ones and if you wish to make a donation in Kyle's memory, we suggest the Epilepsy Foundation, www.epilepsy.com Condolences may be shared at andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 9, 2020