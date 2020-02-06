|
|
LACY EARL JONES Lacy Earl Jones, 83, of Hampstead, NC was called home on February 3, 2020, to be with his Lord and Saviour. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Jennie Mae Smith Jones. Also a son, Jeffrey Earl Jones (Becky Borneman) and daughters, Melissa Jones Henderson (Dr. Hal Nicholson) and Shirley Ann Cherry. Lacy was born on May 8, 1936, in Teachey, NC to the late Dallas and Mary Jones. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifton Jones and David Jones and two grandsons, Tanner Earl Jones and Jason Wayne Cherry. Surviving are his sisters, Mary "Liz" Spearman, Edith Jones, and Christine Carr (Joe) and brother, Elmer Hunt (Dianne); three grandchildren, Casey Jones (Stephanie), Jarrett Henderson and Heather Murray Wells; two great-grandchildren, Grace and Noah Jones; many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly and a sister-in-law, Bessie Jones. Lacy worked for many years at JP Stevens before starting a job at Diamond Shamrock, now Occidental Chemical. Later, he enjoyed retirement. He moved his family to Hampstead in the early 80's. From there, they found their beloved church, Scotts Hill Baptist where they were very involved and have many church friends. Lacy loved the Lord and you would know it from his gentle spirit. Lacy and his wife, Jennie were Den leaders and were very involved in the Boy Scouts. In his free time, Lacy loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed spending time at Harrison Creek Hunting Club and Rosehill Hunting Club, where he was a member for many years. To his hunting buddies, he was the cook and could fry the perfect egg. Lacy loved his family. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Lacy was a devoted husband, father and friend to all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. We know he is in heaven holding that chair down, as he would say when you asked him what he was doing. We would like to thank the staff of NHRMC, doctors, nurses and those with any role in caring for Lacy. The care he received was stellar. A celebration of life will be held at 12pm, Friday, February 7, 2020, at Scotts Hill Baptist Church. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior, beginning at 11am. The church will host a reception following the service. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm, Friday, February 7, at Riverview Memorial Park in Watha, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scotts Hill Baptist Church or Wallace Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lacy's memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 6, 2020