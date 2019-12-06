|
|
LARRY DARNELL GREEN Larry D. Green, age 65, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 5:00-7:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401. A celebration of Mr. Green's life will be conducted at The Sanctuary of Wilmington, 6687 Carolina Beach Road, on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife Gloria McMillan-Green; two sons Marcus Sr (Clarissa) of Raleigh and Brandon of Charlotte; three grandchildren Marcus Jr, Michael, and Mia; three brothers,Robert Lee (Ruby), Vanish(Gwen), and Chappell Sr. (Sharon); four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Compassion International or Samaritan's Purse. Both of these charities were dear to Mr. Green's heart.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 6, 2019