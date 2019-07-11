Home

Larry E. Wright

Larry E. Wright Obituary
LARRY E. WRIGHT On Saturday, July 7, 2019, Larry E. Wright of Wilmington, NC passed away at age 75, leaving behind his beloved wife, Nancy, whose loving care, along with his own dogged spirit, helped him fight a long and valiant battle against his foe, cancer. Larry was born on January 21, 1944 in Chico, CA to the late Bill and Lucille Wright. In addition to Nancy, Larry leaves behind daughter Caprice (Rich) Toth and granddaughters, Raegen and Veronica Ybarra and daughter Hallie (Josh) Comes and grandsons Aiden and Evan, and sweet pet, Margee. Larry is also survived by sisters Shereen (Benny) Sommer and Debbie (Terry) Arthur, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will host a memorial celebration for Larry on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the clubhouse in Motts Landing, Wilmington, NC at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 11, 2019
