LARRY GEORGE SEESE Larry George Seese, 72, of Belville, NC, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. He was born in Ehrenfeld, PA on March 31, 1947, son of the late Brennan Seese and Elizabeth Gabany Seese. Mr. Seese was an active member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Liturgy Committee, and Coordinator of the Food Pantry of the church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #11817. Mr. Seese retired from General Electric with over twenty years of service. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan. Surviving is his wife of forty-eight years, Mary Blasic Seese; a brother, Kelly Seese and wife, Lee, of South Fork, PA; several nieces and nephews, and his beloved canine friend, Teddy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher and a sister, Tammy. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4849 Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne, NC, 28429. (910-675-2336). In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Larry's name to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 21, 2019