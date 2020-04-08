|
LARRY GLENN HIERONYMUS HIGH POINTMr. Larry Glenn Hieronymus, age 79, entered into eternal rest April 04, 2020 at his daughter's High Point home in North Carolina. He was a resident of Wilmington where he lived and maintained a home. He was born in Heidelberg, KY to the Late Cordy Harvey and Maude Cole Hieronymus. Glenn proudly served his country for 6 years in the Navy. He was an International Boeing 767 pilot for Piedmont Airlines then US Airways. He also was a co-owner of a Seafood Market, Hieronymus Brother's Seafood, and established Hieronymus Seafood Restaurant in Wilmington, NC. Captain Glenn was extremely passionate about health and food science and created a holistic wellness tea called "Life Elixir" sold nationwide. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Holly Hieronymus, and Brother George Hieronymus. Captain Glenn never met a stranger. He had a heart of gold and a twinkle is his baby blue eyes and was always there to help anyone in the community and felt the need to help fellow Veterans. He had a keen eye for photography and capturing nature in special moments. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass, cooking fresh local seafood, frequent trips to the farmer's market, boating, walks on the beach and sitting on the porch with a fine cigar. Survivors include the mother of his children Marlene Hieronymus, son, Daniel Glenn Hieronymus (Charlotte) of Hilton Head, SC; daughters, Tande Ann Dembinski (Robert) of High Point, Tracy Hieronymus Mullins (Andrew) of Wilmington, and Renee Smith of Wilmington; two brothers Cordy and Harvey Hieronymus both of Wilmington; six grandchildren, Elijah Hieronymus, Ella Grace Berkey, Anderson Mullins, Lydia, Logan, and Kirby Smith. His ashes will be scattered in the ocean off Wrightsville Beach and because of his fun loving spirit, a celebration of life will be July 12, 2020, which would have been his 80th birthday. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to local fisherman through the North Carolina Waterman United or his love of helping Vets through s. Online condolences may be made at www.Cumbyfunerals.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 8, 2020