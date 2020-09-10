LARRY L HEMBY Dr. Larry Hemby, 71, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020 following a difficult two year illness. He was born in Wilmington on May 22, 1949 to Basyl B. Hemby and Albertine Holmes Hemby. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1967 and received his undergraduate and DDS degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He served 2 years in the U.S. Navy Dental Corp at Camp Pendleton before returning to NC and starting his dental practice in Southport. He was passionate about his work. He truly loved his patients and treasured his beloved staff of over 42 years. Larry served his community for many years by being involved with the N.C. 4th of July Festival, The Southport Rotary Club and Pythagoras Lodge #249. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and hosted The "River Rats" Bible study group in his home for many years. He was also active with the Emmaus Walk community and Kairos Prison Ministry for many years. Larry was an avid outdoorsman and hunter and formed the Pee Dee Trophy Club at his beloved farm in South Carolina. He was larger than life. The best husband, father, grandfather, mentor, friend, doctor, healer, volunteer, believer, adventurer, sportsman.. and the biggest food enthusiast around. A dentist with the biggest sweet tooth of all, who gave so much of his time to others. A huge entertainer who shared everything ( who didn't know how to cook for less than 50 people). He worked tirelessly, was a best friend to many, a 'second father' to many as well, treated his patients like family, and never met a stranger. Larry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Linda Singleton Hemby, of nearly 53 years, one daughter, Dee Dee Cortese, grandson Roman Cortese and granddaughter India Cortese all of Malibu, CA. They were the joy of his life. He is also survived by brothers Dennis Hemby (Dianne), Allen Hemby and sister Ginger Holland (Danny). Sister-in-Law Miriam Hemby. Sisters-in-law Carol Martin (Rick), Sharon Sutton and many much loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Basyl B. Hemby, Jr. A special thanks to the Southport Rescue Squad for their loving support, Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, SECU Hospice Center, Bolivia, NC. and to the many caregivers, loving friends and family members who have supported him through these difficult two years. Sadly, there will be no service at this time because of the current Covid-19 situation. We will announce a Celebration of Life service at a safe and appropriate time. In lieu of flower contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations



