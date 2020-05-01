|
|
LARRY "PEEWEE" LEE MATTHEWS Mr. Larry "PeeWee" Lee Matthews, 74, resident of Surf City, NC and a native and long-time resident of Lillington, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born November 29, 1945 in Michigan, he was the son of the late Walter Lee Matthews, Jr. and the late Virginia Griffin Matthews. He was a graduate of Lillington High School and received a BS degree from Pembroke College. Larry owned and operated Matthews Plumbing in Lillington. He was a Veteran of the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Don Matthews. Surviving are his two children, Billy Keith Matthews, and his wife, Christy of Lillington, Tanya Matthews Simmons and her husband, Kent of High Point, NC, sister, Rita Byrd and her husband, Allen of Lillington, 5 Grandchildren, Shayla Lindsey, Dylan Matthews, Haley Matthews, Preston Simmons and Lawson Simmons, and several nieces and nephews. Larry enjoyed life, his family and many friends. He enjoyed the last twenty years living at the beach, fishing, golfing, and a proud Carolina Tarheel & Nascar fan. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Harnett Memorial Park. Friends may come to O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home on Friday, May 1 between 8:30 am and 12:30 pm to pay their respect and sign register book. The family wishes to thank his personal caregivers, The Price's, and Community Home Care & Hospice for the excellent care provided to him over the last few months. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Larry's memory to the Community Home Care & Hospice, 1231 North Main Street, Lillington, NC 27546. Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2020