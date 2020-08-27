1/1
Larry Paul Harkey
1948 - 2020
LARRY PAUL HARKEY Larry Paul Harkey, 72, of Stacy, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Larry's life will be held at Southern Salt on Thursday, August 27, from 6:30-7:30. Larry was born on April 6, 1948 to Paul Watson Harkey and Margaret Clark Harkey. He was raised in Charlotte and was the oldest of three children. After graduating from UNC Chapel Hill Larry moved to Wilmington and became president of Miller Building Corp. In later years he became president of Pro Construction. In 1996 he was introduced to his future wife, Tweedles Smith. They married in 1997 and had a wonderful life together. Larry retired in 2010 and enjoyed playing golf with his buddies at North River Club, shooting pool, watching Carolina ball games, hosting super bowl parties, and traveling. He is survived by his wife, Tweedles of the home; three children, Paul Hackney and wife, Susan of Greenville; Justin Harkey and wife, Abby of Chicago; Jody Harkey of Lexington; two stepdaughters, Leslie Daniels and husband, Sheldon of Bettie; Kathryn Chadwick and husband, Chris of Stacy; he has ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret Harkey; sister, Sandra and brother, Steve. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Larry's name to: Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, PO Box 556, Harkers Island, NC 28531. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Southern Salt
Funeral services provided by
Noe Funeral Service, Inc.
133 Lockhart Dr
Beaufort, NC 28516
252-728-2336
