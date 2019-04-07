|
LARRY S. BUCHANAN Larry Buchanan 64, of Riegelwood, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at NHRMC. Larry was born December 10, 1954 in Columbus County, NC to the late Carrell Joseph Buchanan and Ruth Lane Buchanan. Larry is survived by Elizabeth Croom, Frank Buchanan (Geneva) both of Riegelwood, NC, Ruth Doolittle (Jimmy) of Granitville, SC, Bobby Buchanan (Sheila) of Leland, NC. Visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC with a funeral service at 11am, officiated by Reverend Calvin Malpass. Burial will be at 12:00 noon at Wayman Methodist Church Cemetery 4627 Old Stage Road, Riegelwood, NC, pallbearers will be Christopher Harrelson, Andrew Buchanan, Donald J. Buchanan, Matthew Buchanan, Calvin Simpson and Jamie Simpson. Family and friends will gather at the home of Bobby Buchanan, 4449 Mt. Misery Road, Leland, after the burial. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Larry's name to Wayman Community Cemetery Fund I/C Diane Rabon at 156 Narrow Gap Rd, Riegelwood NC 28456. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 7, 2019