Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry S. Buchanan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry S. Buchanan Obituary
LARRY S. BUCHANAN Larry Buchanan 64, of Riegelwood, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at NHRMC. Larry was born December 10, 1954 in Columbus County, NC to the late Carrell Joseph Buchanan and Ruth Lane Buchanan. Larry is survived by Elizabeth Croom, Frank Buchanan (Geneva) both of Riegelwood, NC, Ruth Doolittle (Jimmy) of Granitville, SC, Bobby Buchanan (Sheila) of Leland, NC. Visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC with a funeral service at 11am, officiated by Reverend Calvin Malpass. Burial will be at 12:00 noon at Wayman Methodist Church Cemetery 4627 Old Stage Road, Riegelwood, NC, pallbearers will be Christopher Harrelson, Andrew Buchanan, Donald J. Buchanan, Matthew Buchanan, Calvin Simpson and Jamie Simpson. Family and friends will gather at the home of Bobby Buchanan, 4449 Mt. Misery Road, Leland, after the burial. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Larry's name to Wayman Community Cemetery Fund I/C Diane Rabon at 156 Narrow Gap Rd, Riegelwood NC 28456. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
Download Now