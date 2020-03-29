|
LARRY TERRY RIVERS Larry was born in Chicago October 19, 1958 and passed away in Wilmington March 21 after a long illness. A brother and his parents predeceased him. At 18, Larry joined the Marine Corps and served honorably for 4 years as a Field Radio Operator in the 3rd Marine Division. His service included a 7-month shipboard deployment in the Mediterranean. He ended his Marine service at Camp Lejeune and shortly after made his way to Wilmington. For a long time, Larry had it rough. He suffered through several debilitating illnesses, but accepted with grace and without bitterness his life circumstances. He was often houseless, but not homeless; he carried a sense of home around with him. Larry was a good friend to many and was a smiling fixture serving meals at Good Shepherd and working in the kitchen at Early Bread at St Peter the Fisherman Church in Sunset Park. Until near the end, he was a faithful worker those many early Sunday mornings, setting up breakfast service, washing pots and pans, and cleaning the restrooms. In the prayer circle, before breakfast began, Larry would often offer up a prayer for a friend struggling in addiction or thoughts for our country, so divided and so in need of healing. Larry modeled the call of Jesus to be a servant to others. He was quiet and humble, gracious and respectful, and had a smile that could light up a room. He always managed to bring peace into any situation. Larry had his surprises though; he was one of the select few who could complete a New York Times crossword puzzle! Friends of Larry would like to thank the staff at NHRMC and the Hospice Palliative Care team who served Larry with the same care and compassion that he had displayed for others. We especially thank Renee, Dawn, Christie, and Dr. Wilson. Larry is home. Donations in Larry's name to support Early Bread will be welcomed at Church of St Peter the Fisherman, 314 South Carolina Ave, Wilmington, NC 28401. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 29, 2020