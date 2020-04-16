Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Carriker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wayne Carriker


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Wayne Carriker Obituary
LARRY WAYNE CARRIKER Larry Wayne Carriker, 71 of Southport and formerly of Oak Island, passed away on April 14, 2020. Larry was born October 9, 1948 in Concord, NC to the late William Lee Carriker and Eva Mozelle Lambert Carriker. He was a graduate of NC State University and later obtained an MBA from the University of Illinois. Larry worked for Olin Corporation for 30 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Island for the past 16 years. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Meta Gail McNiel Carriker; a daughter, Elizabeth Carriker and wife Janice Parham; a son, Matthew Carriker; a granddaughter, Penelope Louise Carriker. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Calliope Grace Carriker. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now