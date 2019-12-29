|
LARRY WAYNE KITTRELL I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing. II Timothy 4:7-8. It has been said that a champion is someone who has won first prize in a competition, contest or fight, a victor in a challenge, contest or competition. On Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the wee hours of the morning Larry Wayne Kittrell finished his earthly realm race at home, he won first prize in the competition and challenge of this earthly battle as he received his crown of righteousness that awaited him in the heavenly realm. No longer did the chains or paralysis and wheelchair keep him bound. He now begins his new occupation of readying himself for schooling on the higher planes in the heavenly realm to continue the battle for those who are still bound in this earthly realm until they too can join their loved ones who now abide with our Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. Larry was a fierce competitor in all walks of life. Whatever challenge presented itself he faced it head on. He was a faithful and caring son, brother, husband, father and G-daddy. It did not matter whether the child was blood-kin or not he loved and treated them all with respect and tried to instill in them the knowledge of loving God and all His promises. In his younger days he enjoyed speed, whether it was on a mini-bike, motorcycle, burgundy mustang or '72 banana yellow black striped 'Cuba which he discovered while riding to work to Brown and Root in Southport. Later he was employed at Dupont Cape Fear Site where h e met many life-long friends, one who later became his favorite scuba-diving partner. It was on August 15, 1992 that his destiny would change when he became paralyzed after a spinal-cord injury in an auto-accident while on vacation with his family in Virginia. This became a new race to run. It was during his confinement in the wheelchair that he was able to sit still and learn of the true race he was to run and training began. It was during this time that he became the true Champion as he learned of God's goodness and mercies. No longer was it the struggle to overcome the bounds of the wheelchair, but to teach others about what this earth's race is about and how it is to be run by sharing the love of God. He did this by talking which he loved to do and always had a "story" to share. He rarely failed to offer to pray for someone or just be an ear to listen. He had found his true calling. Larry was born in Wilmington June 13, 1954 to Edward Lee and Mary Malpass Kittrell now both deceased. He grew up in the Sunset Park area, attended local schools and graduated from Hoggard High School in 1972. He married the love of his life for 44 years Sherry Watkins Kittrell and became the wonderful father and playmate of Shanna Kay and Justin Lee Kittrell and special son Adam Kostrzebski. He is survived by his wife Sherry, daughter Shanna (Don) Cummings, Justin (Jocelynn), Adam (Jackie), brothers E.L. (Kathy) and Mike Kittrell and "favorite" sister Lisa Kittrell of the Wilmington area. Mother-in-law Lottie Rogers (Joseph), brothers-in-law Gary and Wayne Watkins (Becky) of Hampstead. Six grandsons, Donovan, Derek, Dylan, Brison, Izaak and Dane and numerous nieces and nephews who he was very proud of. Larry was friend to many, never met a stranger that he could not talk to and that included his very special care-takers John Ligouri, M.D. and Joseph (Josh) Farmer P.A.-C. and staff who he always enjoyed seeing. Services will be held at Livingstones Tabernacle, 127 Sloop Point Rd., Hampstead, N.C, Saturday January 4, 2020 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon where Larry attended and taught. His ashes will be spread at a later date in Holly Shelter Game Land where he loved to hunt and in the ocean where he loved to dive. Officiating the service will be Pastor Lottie G. Rogers and Chaplain Lisa Kittrell. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019