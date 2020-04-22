|
|
LASTER BYRON MEADS Laster Byron Meads, 81, of Greensboro, NC died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 31, 1938 in Weeksville, NC to the late Laster Martin Meads and Kathleen Overman Meads and was the widower of Barbara Jean Ullman Meads and Janet Adella Asbury Meads. Byron was a proud graduate of NC State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and completed his Master of Business Administration while stationed in Montana. Byron retired as a Major after completing twenty-two years of service in the U. S. Air Force. He continued in the aerospace industry, spending ten years at McDonnell Douglas working with both the Hubble Space Telescope and Space Shuttle programs. After moving to Wilmington, NC Byron tackled a new career in insurance in which he found great satisfaction from helping people. He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Kathleen Rothery of Franklinton, NC; a son, Damon Meads (wife Amy) of Greensboro, NC; three step-sons, Michael Mueller, Chris Mueller, and Eugene Mueller; a sister, Lavonne Meads of Creedmoor, NC; a brother, Wayne Meads of Greenville, NC; and a grandchild, Dalton Rothery. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the name of "Byron Meads" to one of his two favorite charities: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or Mercy Ships, PO Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771. If you wish the charity to notify the family of the donation, notifications may be sent to 4901 Trailwood Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407 or [email protected] Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, NC is serving the Meads family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 22, 2020