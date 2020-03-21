|
|
LAURA LEE COULTER On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Laura Lee Coulter of Sunset Harbor, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Laura was born August 31, 1936 in Winnabow to the late Wiley and Annie Sullivan. She loved her family with all her heart. She loved playing marbles, Bingo, and watching wrestling. She volunteered in Brunswick County at the Town Creek Rescue Squad for 20 years as an EMT. She is survived by her children, Ray Coulter of Oklahoma, Sherry Slaven of Sunset Harbor, and David Coulter of Winnabow. She had seven grandchildren, Hope, Ashley, Chase (Victoria), Cookie, Amanda, Ricky, and Trisha; three great-grandchildren, Paden, Skylar, and Kevin; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Haywood (Daisy), Lindon (Annie), Johnnie (Ginny), Barkley (Bunny); and three sisters, Mildred (James), Pearl (Russel), and Lizzie (Bond). A time of visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 21, 2020