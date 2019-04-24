|
|
LAUREL LUCILLE CLARY For eighty-seven years, we were blessed with an immeasurable gift, who lived a life truly exemplifying Christ. Born on April 9, 1932 to Eula Mae Snyder and Thomas Clarence Jones, in Pinnacle, NC, Laurel surrendered herself in a belief and acceptance of Jesus Christ at an early age. She lived every day knowing her home was in heaven but diligently focused to make this world more peaceful; sharing love, patience, and compassion to everyone she met. Laurel poured her heart and soul into making the lives of others better. No doubt, our Lord has spoken, "well done, good and faithful servant". Laurel grew up in High Point, NC. While working on a paper route she met the love of her life Robert "Bob" William Clary, who preceded her in death, but not before 53 wonderful years of marriage. Always ever so close and completely devoted to walking in step with one another, it now comes as no surprise, God enabled them both to experience their homecomings the day before Easter, fifteen years apart. In the midst of the grave's darkness and the power of resurrection, there they were raised to new life. Leaving behind the confinement of their broken vessels, their beautiful spirits were set free and united forevermore. Just as a new day was being ushered in on Saturday, April 20, 2019, Laurel Lucille Clary, of Wilmington, NC, peacefully relinquished her earthly residence in the fulfillment of promise that her citizenship belongs in heaven, eternally. No longer would the relentless, progressive disease of Parkinson's be given more time to take its mighty, debilitating toll. Nearly three decades had been long enough. Ultimately, complications would lead to an inability to sustain life. In her final sixteen days, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, an inner strength, resiliency, and divine providence intersected and though without any fluid or nutritional subsistence, she lived, she died, and now she has risen indeed. No one person should have to endure years of such pain and suffering, but Laurel did and with such courage and dignity. Never one to complain or exhibit self-pity, bitterness, or frustration, she never wavered from her faith, but rather "let the joy of the Lord be her strength". Always one who appreciated people and being in their presence, she welcomed any avenue as a potential pathway toward togetherness, be it as an avid walker with a surprisingly brisk pace, a bingo player, a shopper, a worker, or a friend. From rebuilding carburetors at Eastern Rebuilders and selling Avon or creating and selling crafts through "Treasures from the Heart", Laurel had a natural ability to communicate but also knew the importance of being a devoted listener. Staying true to what her peers already observed, her senior superlative of "most courteous" was an attribute that didn't diminish over time. So very intuitive, whether you were looking for it or not, she'd come alongside to offer that breath of fresh air, that ray of hope, and understanding. Quick to forgive, she didn't sweat the small stuff nor lose her effective witness by being overly consumed with worry or fear in the burdens of life. Her eyes remained fixed on the "Author and Perfecter" of her faith, who would bring to completion the good work He began in her. Oh, how she shined. Not even the wake of death can extinguish the evidence found in the fruitfulness of what remains. In addition to her parents and husband, Laurel endured the heartache of loss many times over; all four siblings, her beloved son, Robert William Clary, Jr. and cherished son-in-law, John Kosh, both the latter having offered themselves extensively in various compacities over the decades but none more committed and personal than caregiving. Left to cherish the memories and celebrate her life and legacy are daughters, Debbie Kosh and Karen Blazek (Richard); two daughter-in-laws, Dee Clary and Matty Clary; eleven grand-children, Melissa Sinclair (Ian), Allison Fisher (Jerry), Jason, Jeong, Bobby, Justin Clary, Cailey, Chandler Kosh, Caitlin Heredia (Michael), Grayson Blazek (Lauren), Larsen Blazek; four great-grandchildren, Sloan, Finley, Sawyer Sinclair, Graham Heredia. Our family extends an outpouring of gratitude for the loving kindness and heartfelt prayers that have been offered over the years, including the expansive support of Masonboro Baptist Church. We are appreciative of Lower Cape Fear Hospice, for their exceptional care, respect, and empathy. "We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose". We were able to relinquish the role of caregiving in these final days which gave way to seeing clearly God's marvelous, loving hand in the midst of it all. "Be still and know that I am God". A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Masonboro Baptist Church and a celebration of Laurel's life will follow at 11:00 with Rev. Gordon Wright, Jr. and Rev. Wes Hunter officiating. Graveside service will take place at Oleander Memorial Gardens afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Masonboro Baptist Church, 1501 Beasley Rd., Wilmington, NC, 28409 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 24, 2019