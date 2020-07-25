1/
LAVERNE MIDGETTE-LEACH
LAVERNE MIDGETTE-LEACH Viewing 5-7 Mon. 7/27 Dunn Funeral Home. Funeral 11am Tues. 7/28 Dunn FH Chapel. Burial Burgaw Cemetery.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
810 W Wilmington Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-9400
Memories & Condolences
47 entries
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Maion and Robert Newton
Friend
July 25, 2020
Laverne was my go to girl when I worked at Laney. She was a wealth of information and she was always happy to help me. The angels called Laverne home and I will miss her. Goodbye sweet girl.
Lynn Rabon
Friend
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.L
Loreene Bland
Classmate
July 25, 2020
My condolences to family
Celestine Johnson
July 25, 2020
- Our Deepest Condolences
The Whitestocking Community
July 25, 2020
- Love
I will miss our weekly chats at the post office in Burgaw. Rest in Peace forever!
Valerie Lee Jordan
Family
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dianne Moore
July 25, 2020
Love to all , a precious one gone but never gotten. Alice & Nora
Alice Mackey
Family
July 25, 2020
LaVerne was my dear friend . She looked after me in NHCS. We talked and remembered the same family and friends. She was my dear home ❤ town girl! I shall miss her dearly. RIP my friend!
Denise Simpson
Friend
July 24, 2020
Albert Alvin and Family,
Please have comfort in knowing Laverne was our special sister growing up and living next door, a well-lived
life. May God's loving presence comfort you during this time.
Ira, Judy and Ruby Batts Lamb
Friend
July 24, 2020
Laverne, l will miss you. Your dad and mom were the best Pastoral team. Great family.You were always so sweet and kind to me. Rest in God's Presence. #HawesChapel
Kimberly McDuffie
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Celestine Hughes
Family
July 24, 2020
May your family be strong during this time. You will be missed.
Shirley Canady
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sending endless love and .prayers to our family and to Al her Husband your loss of your wife, She was an awesome lady and she loved our family, she will be greatly missed !!!
Jakeema Spencer
Family
July 24, 2020
Albert, I am saddened by the lost of my friend and former coworker. You are in my PRAYERS
Patricia Nixon
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I was shocked and saddened to hear about laverne's passing,we were longtime friends and classmates,she always had that radiant smile and a heart of good,i the leach and midgette family my prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Gwendolyn Brown Harrison
Friend
July 24, 2020
I will miss my classmate and dear friend. The heavenly Father needed a rose and a beautiful one is now in Heaven's garden.
Brenda Johnson
Classmate
July 24, 2020
To the Midgette & Leach Families~
When we think of our home church, Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, there are certain faces that vividly stand out. Laverne's face is one of them.... Laverne's hugs are another. There wasn't a visit to our home-church by each us, that she didn't take the time to hug us, acknowledge us, and look us in the eye [to see how we are faring in life]. Water wells in our eyes, as we were witnesses to the tireless labor Laverne set out to do, willingly, serving in God's Kingdom.
Our memories are fond. Our love spreads wide throughout the family,
Lynn, Della, and Stephanie Thompson
Lynn, Della, Stephanie Thompson
Friend
July 24, 2020
I met Laverne when I came to work for the Facilities Department of the NHCO schools. She welcomed me to the central office and was a good friend then and now. She will be sorely missed.
Ronald Sparks
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Laverne's passing. We were neighbors for years on Wright St. My condolences to her family.
Benita King
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
Laverne truly has a heart for family and a desire to connect with genuine interest to family, friends, and people alike. I appreciate all that you are and were to our family with the time we had in knowing you. Peace and blessings be unto Albert and the family. You will be missed!!
Erica Kennon
Family
July 24, 2020
My condolences to the family. You are in prayers.
Geneverette Gilbert
July 24, 2020
Condolences from Rev Joyner and Hooper's Chapel Church
Rev Richard Joyner
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Alvin, as a member of the CF Pope High School Class of 1964 in Burgaw, NC, we send our sincere condolences to you, the Midgette and the Leach family on the passing of Laverne. Laverne always had a nice smile and friendly glow about her. She will be missed. We stand ready to support you at this time of need and we will keep in touch. May the Lord continue to bless and keep you. We will continue to lift you and the family up in prayer.
Carolyn Baker
Friend
July 24, 2020
My condolences to the family, sorry to hear of this but keep smiling
Joyce Carr
Classmate
July 24, 2020
REST IN PEACE DEAR FRIEND.
Kimberlie McNeal
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jesse McDuffie
Friend
July 24, 2020
I am in shock and saddened to hear about Laverne. We attended Pender High together; went to several church gatherings together; and visited each other's home. Lord please comfort her brother Alvin and the rest of her family. Angela Reed; Houston, Texas
Angela Reed
Friend
July 24, 2020
My prayers are with the family. RIP Classmate!
Janice Chambers
Classmate
July 24, 2020
We love you and you will be missed.
Walkertown Community
Family
July 24, 2020
On behalf of Reverend Eric Puryear and the Christian Chapel MBC family we extend our sincere condolences and prayers to the Leach family. Praying God's peace and strength will be with each of you. We know you have a lot of fond memories of LaVerne so embrace and cherish each one. Blessings to you!
Reverend Eric and Cherita Puryear
Friend
July 24, 2020
I hardly know what to say! Laverne, the Lord will bless and keep you, the Lord will lift his countenance upon you, and "you have Peace." Albert, I am keeping you in prayer.
Bonnye Newkirk
Family
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Cuzn. She will be missed.
Cathy Midgette Murray
Family
July 23, 2020
You have my sincere sympathy and You are in my thoughts and prayers. God is our ever present help and we can always depend on him. I pray God"s peace be with you all.
David Brown
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mrs.Laverne was so sweet, I'm miss seeing her at church. My condolences to her family during this difficult time.
Patrice Woods
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
I am thankful for the precious memories my brother, sisters & I have from knowing Laverne for a lifetime. We grew up in church with her and she was always like a big sister to us. We loved her dearly & truly. My family & I are extending sincere condolences to her family & friends.
Angela (Respus) Imes
Family
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharon Greene Watkins
Family
July 23, 2020
My Condolences and prayers are with the family.
Cathy Matthews
Friend
July 23, 2020
Laverne will truly be missed. She was part of the village that raised me and she was more like family than a close friend. Sending prayers of strength & comfort to the family.
James Hall
Friend
July 23, 2020
Brenda Forney
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss, God will comfort you and your family in the days ahead. She surely will be missed.
James & Lauretta Murray
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
She will be missed. She kept up with and communicated on a regular basis with my brother, Thurman either with letters or with his phone calls. He, too, is grieving her death.

You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Grace MosleyByrd
July 23, 2020
My Deepest and Heartfelt Condolences!
Deborah McAllister
Friend
July 23, 2020
I will miss our emails, texts, and talks my friend. Missing you already. Love you much. Praying for Albert, Alvin, your family and friends. You will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing you. I love you!
Sherese Austin
Friend
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the family. I will miss seeing her in Wal-Mart. Laverne, she always had a smile.
Marion Smith
Friend
July 23, 2020
Lord, we thank you for the beautiful conversations and lasting memories! Mr. Albert, we are only a phone call away. Love you!
Kronski Pridgen-Ferguson
Family
July 23, 2020
Alfred and Family, we are praying for your strength. May God grant you peace today and always. Earlene and Dion Spencer
Earlene Spencer
Friend
