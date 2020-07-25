LAVERNE MIDGETTE-LEACH

To the Midgette & Leach Families~

When we think of our home church, Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, there are certain faces that vividly stand out. Laverne's face is one of them.... Laverne's hugs are another. There wasn't a visit to our home-church by each us, that she didn't take the time to hug us, acknowledge us, and look us in the eye [to see how we are faring in life]. Water wells in our eyes, as we were witnesses to the tireless labor Laverne set out to do, willingly, serving in God's Kingdom.

Our memories are fond. Our love spreads wide throughout the family,

Lynn, Della, and Stephanie Thompson

