LAVOLA FAYE COOMBS Lavola Faye Coombs 58 of Wilmington passed away July 9. 2020. She was born in Memphis, TN on July 17, 1961. Faye is survived by her son, Rick Fowler; grand daughters, Haley and Desiree Fowler, and 3 great grandchildren, including Charlotte Rose Watts, 4 brothers, 1 sister and other extended family members. Memorial visitation gathering will be held 6 to 8 Monday, July 20. 2020 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Condolence" tab. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street,Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
