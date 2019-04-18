|
LAWRENCE JOSEPH GALLAGHER Lawrence Joseph Gallagher (80) of Kure Beach, died on April 14, 2019 in New Hanover Regional Hospital. He was born on February 17, 1939 to Eva and Anthony Gallagher in Barberton, Ohio. In 1971 Eva and Tony Gallagher bought property on Atlantic Avenue, Kure Beach. From the beginning, Larry loved Kure Beach. Larry spent his life as a tool and dye designer. He worked for Lockeed Martin, McDonald Douglas, and Sikorsky. Larry ended his career as a job shopper, a consultant, working on various companies throughout the United States on an as-needed basis. In 1991, he retired to Kure Beach to live at the edge of the great Atlantic. Larry leaves three sons and four grandchildren to mourn his passing: Mark (Roxanne) Gallagher of Raleigh, NC, Larry Gallagher of Tucker, GA and Cary Lavoe (Rebecca) Gallagher of Decatur, GA. Adoring grandchildren are Jordan, Hailey, Jillian and Mark Joseph Gallagher. Larry will be remembered as a loving and generous brother and uncle and an amazing father to his three sons (shared with Rosalind L. Gallagher). He shared the beach house Kure Beach with his siblings and their families, Anthony (Janice) Gallagher, Terrance (Joyce) Gallagher, Marianne (Cliff) Sickler, and Eugene (Patricia) Gallagher. He offered the beach house to nieces and nephews whenever he could. They celebrated graduations, birthdays and weddings at the ocean. Nieces and nephews whom enjoyed Larry's love and kindness include: Barbara and Tom Petsch, Todd Gallagher and Tammie Maeder, Tim and Kate Gallagher, Brenda Gallagher and Jeff Osgood, Brian and Julie Gallagher, Jason and Kim Sickler, Emily and Luke Combs, Elizabeth and Sean Gordy, Mike Gallagher, Curtis and Anna Gallagher, Raymond Gallagher, and Luke and Stephanie Gallagher. Larry formed a deep and abiding friendship with "Queen of the Beach," Lorraine Warren. Upon Lorraine's death, Larry rented the first-floor apartment of the beach house she bequeathed to her heirs. Lorraine's grown children and their children and grandchildren became Larry's extended family. He will be sadly missed by Janet, Dianna and Cathy. Gilbert and Karen Alphin also were part of Larry's extended family. They shared their joys and their sorrows with Larry. They worked together and they celebrated together. Larry Gallagher uncompromisingly led his life the way he wanted to. He lived in Kure Beach as a friend and good neighbor. Because of him, many people came to the ocean to witness its majesty.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 18, 2019